Two people airlifted to hospital after car, school bus crash in Arkansas, officials say

OSCEOLA, Ark. - Two people have been airlifted to the hospital after a car and school bus crashed in Osceola, officials said.
According to the Osceola Fire Department, the crash happened at the intersection of West Keiser Avenue and South Elm Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials told FOX13 the school bus was carrying high school students, but there were no major injuries.
Two people who were inside the car involved in the crash were airlifted to Regional One.
Officials said their conditions are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}