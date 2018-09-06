Two people arrested after chase involving SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A police chase landed two people in jail.
It happened Wednesday night and ended at the Winchester Road and Kirby Parkway intersection.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said there potentially is another suspect on the run
The suspects hit several cars during the chase.
SCSO said the chase was the result of two people looking suspicious at Shadowland Road and Long Creek road.
They said when deputies approached their car, they took off.
When they finally stopped the chase, deputies found drugs and a handgun in the car.
Several people were stuck in traffic at the intersection and watched as the suspects mangled their cars during the chase.
