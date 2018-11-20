Two people arrested for food mart homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE:
FOX13 learned Elim Diaz has been charged with First-Degree murder for the food mart homicide.
According to court records, surveillance footage shows Diaz get a revolver, put it to the victim's head and pull the trigger.
He then calmly gets in his car and drives away.
---
Memphis police are investigating after a shooting at a food mart in Nutbush.
According to police, officers were called to the 1700 block of North Graham Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police release details of murder case involving man who barricaded himself inside Memphis home
- Victim identified after 4 people shot, 1 killed during party in Mississippi
- Shelby County deputies seize drugs, vehicles; 43 arrested during crime saturation operation
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
MPD told FOX13 one man was shot and killed on the scene.
Details surrounding who pulled the trigger are limited, however, officers said the victim and the clerk both knew the killer.
That suspect and the victim have not been identified by police.
Investigators say the suspect was possibly driving a dark color GMC pickup.
Lastnight, at approx. 11:10pm, offcs responded to a shooting @ 1758 N. Graham. 1 male was located w/ a gunshot wound & was pronounced deceased. The suspect is possibly known to the victim, but he is not yet in custody. The suspect was possibly occupying a dark color GMC pickup.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}