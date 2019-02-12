  • Two people arrested for promoting prostitution, police say

    Updated:

    Memphis police arrested a man and a woman after they convinced a woman to have sex with people for money at a Memphis motel. 

    According to police, officers met with the victim who told police she was staying at the motel on the 3800 block of Lamar with Alexander Slocum and Catera Fullwiley. 

    After the victim had sex with the men, she would give the money to the suspects. 

    Slocum and Fullwiiley had also made advertisements using naked photos on adult websites.  

