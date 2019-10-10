Two people facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly pointing gun at infant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fight between family members leads to the arrest of a man and woman for threats involving an infant.
James E. Neil and Kelsia J. Maxwell were arrested Oct. 8 for incident that involved Maxwell's cousin and three others the same night.
Neil and Maxwell were armed with an unknown caliber handgun, pointed it at the victims and the cousin's infant child and threatened to shoot them as they sat in their vehicle, Memphis police say.
Officers arrived on scene, located the suspects and they were arrested.
Neil faces five counts of aggravated assault and a count of a felon in possession of a handgun. He was previously convicted in 2017 for bribing a witness. Neil's bond was set at $50,000 and appears in court today.
Maxwell faces five counts of aggravated assault. Maxwell's bond was set at $25,000 and she appears in court today.
