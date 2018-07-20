Two people in critical condition after car crashes into home in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are in critical condition after a car crashed into a house in Hickory Hill.
MPD responded to the scene at 3:22 Friday afternoon.
Police told FOX13 the multiple vehicle crash happened in the 3300 block of Kirby Parkway.
Trending stories:
- Man kidnapped, tortured by fake police officers in Memphis
- Victim rushed to hospital after being shot at Memphis apartment complex
- Ex-Disney World dancer claims she was fired over pregnancy in lawsuit
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers say a vehicle struck a building on the scene.
Two men were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
We have a crew headed to the scene, see a LIVE report on FOX13 News.
At 3:22 p.m. MPD responded to a multiple vehicle crash at 3384 Kirby Parkway. One vehicle struck a building.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 20, 2018
2 males were transported to ROH in critical condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}