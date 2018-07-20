  • Two people in critical condition after car crashes into home in Hickory Hill

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are in critical condition after a car crashed into a house in Hickory Hill.

    MPD responded to the scene at 3:22 Friday afternoon.

    Police told FOX13 the multiple vehicle crash happened in the 3300 block of Kirby Parkway.

    Trending stories:

    Officers say a vehicle struck a building on the scene.

    Two men were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    We have a crew headed to the scene, see a LIVE report on FOX13 News.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories