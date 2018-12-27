  • Two people in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    BARTLETT, Tenn. - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Tulip Trail Drive. 

    Both victims were taken to St. Francis Bartlett Hospital by private vehicles. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are unclear. 

    Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

