Two people in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Tulip Trail Drive.
Officers located two shooting victims at St Francis Bartlett who arrived by private vehicle. The incident occurred at 7159 Tulip Trail. Both victims are listed as critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2018
Both victims were taken to St. Francis Bartlett Hospital by private vehicles.
The details surrounding the shooting are unclear.
Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
