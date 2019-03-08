0 Two people injured in shooting at Memphis apartment complex

EAST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation is underway after two people were shot at an southeast Memphis apartment complex.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 6800 block of Birch Lake Drive. This location is part of the Waterview Apartment Homes.

Police confirmed two people were injured.

DOUBLE SHOOTING: Two people taken to the hospital after a shooting in East Memphis. Police have been at the Waterview Apartment Homes since 3:50 Friday morning. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/ANMr87UpBJ — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) March 8, 2019

A man was shot in the head. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

A second victim was grazed by a bullet, according to MPD. That person is in non-critical condition.

Investigators said the victims were both adults.

A FOX13 crew on the scene saw at least one ambulance leave with its siren on.

Shortly after the ambulance left, officers began setting up crime scene tape around one of the apartment buildings and across the parking lot.

Glass doors for one of the apartments are shot out. Police told FOX13 they found several shell casings in that apartment.

At this point, police said there are no signs of a break-in. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

