Two people killed in Southaven motorcycle crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Southaven between a motorcycle and car.
Police told FOX13 it happened around 10 Wednesday night at the intersection of airways and Guthrie drive.
The motorcycle was going south on Airways. The car was driving northbound and was turning onto Guthrie when the two vehicles collided. Both people on the motorcycle died from their injuries at Baptist-DeSoto Hospital.
The victims are 27-year-old Jarrell Morris and 26-year-old Maxine Broderick. The driver of the car was not hurt.
