Two people run up to man sitting in car and shoot him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened on Oak Chase Lane around 3:14 a.m. in this morning.
Officers told FOX13 the victim was sitting in his car in front of a friend's house when two people walked up to him and shot him in the foot.
Police believe the suspects could be two children.
The victim was taken to Regional One hospital.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
