  • Two people run up to man sitting in car and shoot him, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on Oak Chase Lane around 3:14 a.m. in this morning. 

    Officers told FOX13 the victim was sitting in his car in front of a friend's house when two people walked up to him and shot him in the foot. 

    Police believe the suspects could be two children. 

    The victim was taken to Regional One hospital. 

