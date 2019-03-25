Two people rushed to hospital, 2 men on the run after shooting at Frayser apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frayser.
Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Greenbriar Apartments in the 3000 block of Madewell Street.
A man and a woman were injured in the shooting, according to MPD, and both were taken to Regional One.
The woman was listed in critical condition, while the man was listed in non-critical.
Police said two armed men wearing white T-shirts and blue jeans ran from the scene and are currently on the run.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At 4:59 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 3159 Madewell.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 25, 2019
Preliminary information is that a female and male were shot. The female is listed as critical, and the male is non-critical.
Two armed male suspects wearing white tees and blue jeans fled on foot.
