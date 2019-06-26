  • Two people shot at Memphis apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a double shooting in Memphis. 

    Two people were shot on the 2800 block of Treemont Cove at the Ridgecrest apartments. 

    A woman was also pistol-whipped, police said. 

    The shooting happened around 1 a.m. 

    Both are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. 

     

