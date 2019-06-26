Two people shot at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a double shooting in Memphis.
Two people were shot on the 2800 block of Treemont Cove at the Ridgecrest apartments.
A woman was also pistol-whipped, police said.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m.
Both are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
