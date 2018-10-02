Two people shot at Memphis gas station

Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were shot at a Memphis gas station right off the interstate.
The shooting happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning at the Loves gas station at the corner of Lamar Avenue and American Way.
Both victims were taken to Regional One. Officials have not released their condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.
