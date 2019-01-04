Two people shot at Tunica gas station, police release photos of suspect

Tunica Police Chief told FOX13 two people were shot at the M&O Convenience store on Highway 61 around 8:00 night Thursday.
Both victims were taken to Regional One. One of them is expected to be okay. The second victim’s condition is unknown.
No suspect has been arrested but police said they know who the shooter is and there is surveillance cameras captured the crime.
Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from an altercation and an ongoing feud.
Tunica police posted on their Facebook page to alert the public of the man they said is wanted in connection for the shooting.
They did not release the suspect's name. But, they did warn people that he could be getting medical treatment or could be attempting to leave the state.
