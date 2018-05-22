Two people shot, drive to fire station for help

FOX13 has a crew at Regional One working to learn more information about what happened. Get the latest details LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating a double shooting in the Hollywood neighborhood.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, two people were taken to Regional One from the fire station on the 2200 block of Chelsea Avenue early Tuesday morning.
It is not clear where the shooting took place, however, a FOX13 crew found officers investigating a mile away from the fire station at the corner of Hanwood and Hollywood.
MPD could not confirm if the scenes were connected.
