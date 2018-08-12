Two people shot early Sunday morning at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Oakhaven, according to MPD.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Lamar at the Real Value Inn.
Officers say the two people that were shot also knew each other.
MPD says at this point they are receiving 'conflicted information from the scene.'
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Real Value Inn, 3896 Lamar. Two individuals have been shot. The 2 individuals are reportedly known to each other. At this point, officers are receiving conflicting information from the scene. Additional details will follow.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 12, 2018
