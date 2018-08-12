  • Two people shot early Sunday morning at Memphis motel

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Oakhaven, according to MPD.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Lamar at the Real Value Inn.

    Officers say the two people that were shot also knew each other.

    MPD says at this point they are receiving 'conflicted information from the scene.'

