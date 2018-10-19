Two people shot in Memphis neighborhood

Memphis police are investigating and two people are recovering after a shooting in South Memphis.
FOX13 learned the shots were fired on the 100 block of Kirk Avenue early Friday morning.
According to police, the two victims were taken to Regional One hospital
We do not know the victims' conditions.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting. Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest on his breaking story.
