  • Two people shot in North Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after two people were shot in North Memphis.

    Officers were called to the 800 block of Breedlove Thursday afternoon and found a person who had been shot. That victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

    A second victim was found in the 800 block of Crockett, which is one street over. That victim is also listed in non-critical condition.

    Police did not provide any suspect information.

    Check back for updates.
     

