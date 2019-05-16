Two people shot in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after two people were shot in North Memphis.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Breedlove Thursday afternoon and found a person who had been shot. That victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
A second victim was found in the 800 block of Crockett, which is one street over. That victim is also listed in non-critical condition.
Police did not provide any suspect information.
