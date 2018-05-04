Two people shot on Chelsea Avenue

Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot on Chelsea Avenue.
The shootings, which occurred within a mile of each other, happened on the 2000 and 2400 block of Chelsea Avenue.
Trending stories:
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student’s dress up at Memphis school, police say
- Person shot at Opry Mills mall in Nashville
- Man interested in coworker kills her fiancé to eliminate competition, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
As of right now, FOX13 does not know if the two shootings are connected. A FOX13 crew was on the scene when officers rushed down the street for the second shooting.
FOX13 is working to learn the victims' conditions LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}