  • Two people shot on Chelsea Avenue

    Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot on Chelsea Avenue. 

    The shootings, which occurred within a mile of each other, happened on the 2000 and 2400 block of Chelsea Avenue. 

    As of right now, FOX13 does not know if the two shootings are connected. A FOX13 crew was on the scene when officers rushed down the street for the second shooting. 

    FOX13 is working to learn the victims' conditions LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

