0 Two pronounced dead in triple shooting at Horn Lake apartment complex

Horn Lake Police say the triple shooting at an apartment that left two people dead was likely the result of some sort of home invasion.

In the past three hours, police identified the deceased victims as 28-year-old Antonio Gipson and 27-year-old Serena Madkins.

A friend of one of the victims told you the shooting happened in front of an infant child.

That friend told FOX13 he watched police bring an infant out of the apartment directly after the shooting.

Three hours ago, police told FOX13 that child has been turned over to the victim’s family.

“Why, why, why, I keep thinking about that baby, seeing that baby being held by police while his parents were up there laying dead,” a family friend said.

The door at DeSoto Apartments remained open for a portion of the morning after a man and woman were found dead inside Thursday night.

Horn Lake Police said multiple shots were fired after a home invasion.

“I knew something was seriously going on when I saw them put up the crime scene yellow tape and three ambulances here and they only take one,” the man said.

This man, who did not want to show his face on camera because of fear of retaliation was friends with Gipson, one of the victims killed.

“His death is definitely a loss to the community, he was well respected, he was a hard worker and he would do what he was supposed to do,” he said.

Police said the unknown suspect came into the apartment, then there was some sort of struggle.

That is when shots were fired.

Officers said the man who survived was found shot outside the apartment. Friends are left with a lot of questions

“The guy they took to the hospital, he was in the parking lot begging for help,” the man said. “It’s just horrible and I hope whoever did it, I hope they pay the price.”

Police are still searching for the suspects.

When FOX13 emailed police, they said they are still speaking with witnesses and attempting to gather information.

