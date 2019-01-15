Two prosecutors credited for catching accused felon trying to escape from court

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is thanking two prosecutors after they stopped an accused felon from fleeing from a courtroom.
According to a letter sent to Attorney General Amy Weirich from the Chief Inspector John Mills, the defendant slipped out of his handcuffs on Friday around noon.
He then started running out of the courtroom.
Two prosecutors, Kirby May and Will Muller saw what was happening then 'acted courageously' and held the doors, the letter said.
The defendant, who has not been named, was caught and is now charged with escape without injuries to any parties.
"Without the help from these brave prosecutors acting promptly, this incident could have ended differently. Thank them from the Sheriff's Office again," the letter said.
