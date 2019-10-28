0 Two residents in Tippah avoid trees during storms, officials say

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. - Power has been restored to Tippah County in Mississippi after weekend storms ravage parts of the county.

The roads have been cleared and about 20 homes sustained damage.

The county roads' director told us that there were no injuries from the storms, but two communities were hit hard.

EMS said Pine Grove Community clocked at 80 miles per hour winds.

Our crew spent the day in Tippah County and spoke with one man who is still in shock and a woman who had a close call in Pine Grove.

The man’s home was hit by two trees.

William Hall's back porch roof was on the ground after high winds blew a tree on it.

The winds slamming the roof to ground level and Hall told us he is just thankful he wasn't on the back porch when it came down.

“Well it is too cold in the winter time, it's too cold,” Hall said. “It just wiped everything out I just am trying to fix it.”

Hall told us the storm came without warning, knocking a tree onto his storage shed as well and almost taking out his pickup trucks. He couldn't believe how the storm came out of nowhere.

“It was just all of a sudden it roared, and everything came down,” Hall said. “It wasn't thundering or nothing. It was just a loud racket and that was it.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Hall told us he has his power back on and is still working to get his tv and phone service restored after his property took a hit.

“It was blowing real hard and then there was a big thump and a tree on the back of the house and one laying on the shed outside,” Hall said.

The storm caused wide spread damage in Tippah County. As many as 3,700 homes were without power Saturday. Power was restored across Tippah County.

The county roads' director told us it took 12 hours to clear all the roads there, and they are now all clear.

But one woman had a close call with trees in the road after a large tree slammed into her car.

The woman who owns the car didn't want to go on camera but told us she was in it backing it up to get it out of the way when the tree fell on it.

“It is just amazing that she wasn't hurt,” said Larry Jackson, Tippah County Roads Director. “It caved the roof of the car in, and she had to climb through the front seat to get int the back seat to get the door open. Because the front door wouldn't open.”

The woman was uninjured. The tree split in half and a large section of the tree fell on the car. She was moving the car because a smaller limb had fallen on the car earlier in the day.

“She was going to move the car out of the way to keep the tree from hitting it because she thought it might,” Jackson said. “That's ironic isn't it.”

The impact of the tree partially caved the roof of the car in and left shattered glass everywhere.

“The skylight broke in on top of her, and she crawled over the car to get to the back door and still did all that without a scratch on her,” he said. “I'd say she is a blessed person.”

The hardest hit areas were the Pine Grove Community and the Mitchell Communities.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.