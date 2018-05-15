Two SCS schools closing early due to power outage

Two Shelby County Schools will be released early because of a power outage knocked electricity to the school.
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Highland Oaks ES & MS will close today at 12:15 due to an MLGW power outage. Buses are returning and parents can expect a call soon. Stay cool, everybody!— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) May 15, 2018
Highland Oaks Elementary School and Middle school will close at 12:15 p.m.
