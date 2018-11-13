Two Shelby County schools will reopen Wednesday following heating system issues

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Two schools in Shelby County are set to reopen Wednesday following issues with their heating systems.
Shelby County Schools announced that Westwood High School and Oak Forest Elementary School “will be open and on a normal schedule tomorrow.”
RELATED: 2 elementary schools to remain closed Wednesday due to malfunctioning heating system
Both schools were dismissed early Tuesday – at 12:30 p.m. – due to complications with the heating systems.
Officials said the “extreme temperature drop caused an unexpected malfunction with the heating system.”
Crews were working on the systems since Tuesday morning, and SCS said the issues have been resolved.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Will Memphis and the Mid-South see snow this week?
- Memphis man shot friend in back of head while trying to shoot others from moving car
- Arrest made in shooting which left 2 dead, multiple injured
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}