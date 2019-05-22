Two shootings leave victims hospitalized in Memphis within hours, both suspects on run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two shootings in a matter of hours across Memphis left two men hospitalized.
According to police, both suspects in the shootings are still on the run.
SOUTH MEMPHIS
Memphis police received a call at 12 p.m. about a shooting at South Bellevue and South Parkway.
According to police, one male victim was shot and reported non-critical.
Investigators reported the suspect may have fled the scene in a maroon SUV.
ORANGE MOUND
Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting call at the 3400 block of Southern Avenue.
According to police, a man walked to a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound.
Police reported the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
There is no suspect info at this time.
