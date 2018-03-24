  • Two shot in South Memphis, investigation underway

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a double shooting in South Memphis.

    The incident happened in the 200 block of West Waldorf. 

    The first victim's condition is non-critical, according to MPD.

    The second victim's condition is unknown at this time, and the suspects are still at large. Police said those responsible are possibly occupying a gold car.

    If you have any information that could help lead police to their arrests, you are urged to call 901-528-CASH.

