Two shot in South Memphis, investigation underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a double shooting in South Memphis.
The incident happened in the 200 block of West Waldorf.
The first victim's condition is non-critical, according to MPD.
The second victim's condition is unknown at this time, and the suspects are still at large. Police said those responsible are possibly occupying a gold car.
If you have any information that could help lead police to their arrests, you are urged to call 901-528-CASH.
