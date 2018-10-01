Memphis police have three people including a teenager in custody after a prominent Memphis leader was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis earlier this week.
The family of one of the people charged in Trenary's murder speak out -- on FOX13 News at 6.
McKinney Wright Jr. 22, Quandarius Richardson 18, and Racanisha Wright 16, have been charged with First Degree Murder in perpetration of Criminal Attempt Robbery and Criminal Attempt Especially Aggravated Robbery in connection with the murder of Phillip Trenary. pic.twitter.com/86JhyIzMeP— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2018
Related: What we know about Phil Trenary: City leader murdered in Downtown Memphis
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Prominent city leader killed after shooting in Downtown Memphis
- Truck possibly connected to city leader's murder was stolen from Memphis home, owner says
- Video shows mailman urinating on front porch of Memphis home while delivering mail
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber Phil Trenary was shot and killed Thursday night in Downtown Memphis.
The next day, a police chase in Downtown Memphis with a vehicle that matched the truck involved in the shooting ended in a fiery crash.
Two people were taken into custody and four people were hospitalized.
Related: 4 hospitalized, 2 in custody after police chase ends in fiery crash in South Memphis
Twenty-two-year-old Mckinny Wright Jr, 18-year-old Quandarious Richardson, and 16-year-old Racanisha Wright are charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Criminal Attempt Robbery and Criminal Attempt Especially Aggravated Robbery in connection to the murder.
According to the affidavit, the three were driving around in a stolen vehicle looking for someone to rob.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}