Two taken to hospital after critical shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Parkway Village.
Neighbors in the area heard gunshots around 2:45 Monday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened near Woodale and McKenzie.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers on the scene said the critical victim was sitting in a car.
The other victim was in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available.
Police have not identified the shooting victims at this time.
This is an ongoing investigating, check back for updates.
