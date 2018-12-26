Two taken to hospital after vehicle crashed into daycare Christmas night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a daycare Christmas night in Frayser.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of University Street at the Kingdom Hearts Daycare.
FOX13 crews arrived on the scene around 8:00 Christmas night.
The individuals involved in the crash has not been identified at this time.
We’re outside the damaged daycare waiting to speak with the owners about this accident, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
