Two taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Memphis daycare on Christmas

Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a daycare Christmas night in Frayser.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of University Street at the Kingdom Hearts Daycare.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined that the driver of a Chevrolet IMT swerved into another lane and hit at GM Yukon on the driver's side and rear fender.

The Chevrolet IMT then bounced off the Yukon and went through the wall of the daycare.

Once police approached the scene, the driver of the Chevy was passed out int eh driver's seat, unresponsive.

MFD got the driver out of the car and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. That driver also said he doesn't remember how the wreck happened.

FOX13 crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The individuals involved in the crash has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Methodist North Hospital in non-critical condition.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy showed no signs of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

