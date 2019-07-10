Two teens arrested for attempting to kidnap woman from her driveway, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have two teens in custody after a violent attempted robbery and kidnapping.
According to police, the victim was at her driveway on the 400 block of Leonora when she was approached by two people on July 8
One of the suspects was armed with a gun. The two demanded she get inside the stolen car they were driving.
She refused and after a brief struggle, the woman was able to break free.
The victim was not injured.
Both of the teenage suspects were arrested and are charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping.
