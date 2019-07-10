  • Two teens arrested for attempting to kidnap woman from her driveway, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have two teens in custody after a violent attempted robbery and kidnapping. 

    According to police, the victim was at her driveway on the 400 block of Leonora when she was approached by two people on July 8

    One of the suspects was armed with a gun. The two demanded she get inside the stolen car they were driving. 

    She refused and after a brief struggle, the woman was able to break free. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The victim was not injured. 

    Both of the teenage suspects were arrested and are charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories