Two teens charged with making multiple bomb threats against north Mississippi schools

TATE CO., Miss. - Two teenagers have been charged with making multiple bomb threats against a north Mississippi school.
According to the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, the threats were made against the Strayhorn Elementary School and high school over the past two days.
The two schools are located next to each other near Highway 4 and Mustang Drive in Sarah, Miss.
Following the threats, deputies arrested two teens – a 17-year-old and 13-year-old – and charged them with making the threats.
Officials said on Wednesday, a note was left in a restroom at the high school and another at the elementary school.
Today, another bomb threat was received at the high school.
Investigators said the 17-year-old – who has not yet been identified – made one of the threats yesterday as well as Thursday’s. The 13-year-old is believed to have made the elementary school bathroom threat on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing.
