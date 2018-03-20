Two teens shot, one killed in West Memphis

Detectives are investigating an overnight homicide in West Memphis, Ark
The shooting happened on the 500 block of S. Avalon Street at the WestWood Apartments. FOX13 confirmed it was a double shooting. An 18-year-old was killed.
West Memphis police said both victims were teenagers, and they were walking when they were shot.
Captain Joe Baker with WMPD identified the teen killed as Clark Brown.
The second victim was taken to the hospital, and is currently in stable condition.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis with the latest information.
