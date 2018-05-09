0 Two wanted for shoplifting multiple locations in a week's span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are wanted by the Memphis Police Department for shoplifting multiple places across the Mid-South in a week's span.

MPD told FOX13, on Thursday, May 3, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a male black with long dreads wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and a female black wearing a white t-shirt entered the Family Dollar at 142 N. Avalon during normal business hours. The two suspects filled two shopping carts of miscellaneous cleaning products and walked out of the store.

MPD said a couple of days later, on Sunday, May 6 around 8:40 p.m., a male black with long dreads wearing a white t-shirt and acid washed jeans and a female black wearing a white blouse and blue jeans entered the BP convenience store at 2124 Union Avenue during normal business hours. The two suspects walked out of the store with (2) 18 packs of Budweiser and (2) 12 packs of Bud Light without paying for the items.

Just a few hours later around 11:20 p.m., a male black with long dreads wearing a white t-shirt and acid washed jeans and a female black wearing a white blouse and blue jeans entered the Circle K at 1685 Union Avenue during normal business hours. The two suspects walked out of the store with two 18 packs of Budweiser and two 12 packs of Bud Light without paying for the items.

The suspects were last seen occupying a red Pontiac G6 with tinted windows and black wheels (possibly missing hubcaps). Police released a photo of the car. See it below.

Police believe these suspects shoplifted these three locations and possibly more locations throughout the Mid-South area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

