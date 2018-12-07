Two women accused of stealing credit cards in Collierville

Collierville police are asking for help to find a woman they said stole money and credit cards from her business.
According to police, the burglary happened on the 800 block of West Poplar Avenue.
One suspect distracted the victim while the other suspect was able to go to a back room and remove the money and credit cards from the victim’s purse.
The victim’s credit cards were later used at Wal-Mart in Collierville and at a gas station in Byhalia, Mississippi.
If anyone has any information on this suspect, please contact the Collierville Criminal Investigation Division at 901-457-2520
