Two women shot in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a double shooting,
Two women were hit.
According to police, the shooting happened on 1900 block of Carver Avenue.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police said one woman was shot and is in critical condition. The other woman was grazed.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1969 Carver Ave. Two females were xported from the scene. One is listed as critical (shot) and one is non-critical (grazed).— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 27, 2019
The known male suspect fled the scene in a brown vehicle.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}