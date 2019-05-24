  • Two women taken to the hospital after car and bike collide in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire Department rushed two women to the hospital after a crash in Memphis. 

    The accident happened at B.B. King and Dr. MLK Avenue. 

    A FOX13 crew on the scene said it appeared that a woman was on a bike when it collided with a car. 

    Firefighters used the jaws of life on the car to get another woman out of the car. 

    FOX13 saw both women loaded into ambulances and taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released. 

