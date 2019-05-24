Two women taken to the hospital after car and bike collide in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire Department rushed two women to the hospital after a crash in Memphis.
The accident happened at B.B. King and Dr. MLK Avenue.
A FOX13 crew on the scene said it appeared that a woman was on a bike when it collided with a car.
Firefighters used the jaws of life on the car to get another woman out of the car.
FOX13 saw both women loaded into ambulances and taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
LIVE updates from the scene on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TBI issues Amber Alert for 1-year-old girl reportedly taken by man after traffic stop in Tennessee
- Judge presiding over Mississippi mother's murder case recuses himself after demands from family
- Man indicted for DUI crash that killed 25-year veteran Memphis police officer
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}