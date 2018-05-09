Two women trespassed at Memphis school to fight student, police say

Two adult women are facing charges after they joined a fight between students inside Overton High School. The charges came after they were spotted on school surveillance video.
The video showed Tiara Patterson and Zaquorea Clark run towards a girl and begin fighting, police said.
All students involved have been suspended for 180 days, one school year. According to the arrest affidavit, this started as a fight between two 10th grade girls.
The women are both related to one of the girls fighting. Police outlined that these women entered the school without consent with the intent to intimidate "actions that would cause people to be in fear."
Clark had a 3-inch screw bit handle could be used as a weapon. Zqurorea Clark is charged with aggravated criminal trespass, assault, carrying a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct.
Patterson is charged with aggravated criminal trespass, assault, and disorderly conduct.
FOX13 is pushing to find out how these two women were able to get into the school. Watch FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest information.
