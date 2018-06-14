  • Two WWE stars claim items stolen at popular Memphis hotel, police investigating

    A police investigation is underway after a WWE wrestler said he and his wife personal items were stolen at a Memphis hotel

    The wrestlers were in town for an anti-bullying event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club when the alleged crime happened. 

    RusevBul, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, took to Twitter on June 11 to tweet he and his wife Lana's items were stolen.

    FOX13 reached out to MPD and obtained details surrounding the crime.  Memphis police said they were called to the hotel on around 3 p.m. on June 11. RusevBul told police he and his wife left their room 12:20 p.m. and when they returned multiple things were gone. 

    His wallet which had $500 in cash and a Sony Digital Camera were listed as the items stolen. 

    The head of Security Kennen Brooks spoke with the victim. But, only said security 'advised,'  police said. The WWE star said security blamed him for keeping the items in the room. 

    There is not any suspect information available. 

    FOX13 reached out to the Sheraton for comment. As of 9:37 a.m. on June 14, we had not heard back. 

