Memphis police are investigating after a two-year-old was shot in the head.
According to police, officers were called to the Enclave Apartments for a shots fired call around 1:30 this morning.
When they got to the scene, they found a two-year-old who was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the child was shot in the head.
No one else in the Fox Meadows home was injured.
Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.
