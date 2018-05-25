  • Two-year-old shot in Memphis, rushed to Le Bonheur

    Updated:

    A two-year-old was shot in Parkway Village, Memphis Fire Department said. 

    Photos of the scene. 

    Memphis fire said the shooting happened on the 5000 block of Wooddale

    The call came around 9:10 a.m. Friday. 

    The child is heading to Lebonheur for treatment. 

    We are working to learn the victim's condition. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about this shooting and will update you live on-air with the latest information as it becomes available. 

     

