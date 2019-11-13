0 TWRA stands firm with plan to handle 'Zombie Deer disease' in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE, Co. - Last week we brought you the story of an African American neighborhood near Rossville, TN outraged at TWRA dumping deer carcasses.

A number of the deer are infected with Chronic Wasting disease, also called "zombie deer disease."

Many who live near the dumping ground called the practice racist and shared concern about the disease getting in the water.

FOX13 spoke to TWRA about how they plan to contain any CWD infected carcasses. and the agency said the practice has nothing to do with race.

Bobby Wilson, Deputy Director of the TWRA said that if the agency had known there would have been such an outcry they would have done a better job of communicating with the public from the start.

"We didn’t think, and we still don’t think it is going to impact the community here there will be a little impact from some of the trucks and trailers that show up on Mondays and Fridays during deer season. We are confident it won’t affect the residents otherwise," said Wilson.

Wilson said the TWRA decided to use their own land here on the Wolf River Wildlife management area after a number of commercial landfills that were supposed to take the deer carcasses backed out.

"Some of the landfill companies were not going to take the deer carcasses unless they knew they were not positive for chronic wasting disease. We didn't find out about that until about mid September, shortly before deer season began," said Wilson.

Jenifer Wisniewski explained the process of what happens when the deer carcasses come to the dump site.

"On Mondays and Fridays when the deer are brought in we dig a trench that is about 14 feet wide and 15 feet deep and a layer of deer and a layer of clay and a layer of deer parts and a layer of clay," said Wisniewski.

Wisniewski said they chose the site because of the clay content and said that it would bind to the chronic wasting disease and would not let it move in the soil.

"So what you have underground is an encased group of deer encased in clay so that it is secure and it won't go anywhere," said Wisniewski.

The TWRA also said that there is no way for the disease to get into the groundwater here.

"The clay is what binds to the CWD and prevents it from spreading so it won't get into the water and get into the environment and it will keep it encapsulated in that burial site."

The TWRA said if they had not opened the site hunters would be randomly discarding carcasses, and they wouldn't wind up in the place that took the precautions they are taking.

The TWRA also said they are looking into using incinerators in to dispose of deer carcasses in the future.

The TWRA and the CDC said you should not eat deer meet that has chronic wasting disease out of precaution.

There has yet to be a case of a human being infected with the disease.

Wilson shared with us that the deer pit is only a temporary solution and will be open for 16 more days total. According to TWRA they also sent out a letter this week to dispel the myths about CWD

About 20 percent of those brought to the dump site have tested positive for CWD.

