Ty Dolla $ign in police custody, faces drug charges after traffic stop

ATLANTA - Singer and rapper Tyrone Griffin Jr., famously known as Ty Dolla $ign, is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Atlanta Wednesday evening, according to WSB-TV.
Griffin and six others were stopped in the area of 810 Martin Luther King Jr. around 4:55 p.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Officers said the smell of marijuana was coming from the car, so they searched the vehicle and found marijuana and cocaine.
APD said Griffin will be charged with possession of marijuana (less than an ounce) and possession of cocaine. They said once the charges are finalized, he will be taken to the Fulton County Jail.
The other six people with Griffin were released without charges, and the investigation remains active.
The singer was scheduled to perform at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Wednesday night. He has recently collaborated with artists including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Drake.
