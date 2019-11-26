0 Tyronza prepares for another round of storms

TYRONZA, Ark. - A little more than a month after a tornado tore through the town of Tyronza, Arkansas, families prepare for the worst once again.

FOX13’s Winnie Wright was in Tyronza shortly after the tornado hit last month.

She was back there today, catching up with residents, to see how they're preparing for another weather threat.

It came as quite a shock to us when we got to Tyronza, and most people said they didn't even know there was a chance of severe weather.

Luckily though, officials are keeping a close watch.

"People in town have done a tremendous amount of work getting their roofs either finished or they're getting them in shape, so they're in the dry and hopefully they'll withstand the storms that are coming tonight,” said Mayor Charles Glover.

Mayor Glover admits there's little that can be done in preparation for a tornado but said the city has learned its lessons from the last go-around.

They've installed new generators to prepare for worst case scenarios.

“We're just hoping the storms, when they do come, are not as devastating as they were last time,” he said.

Mayor Glover said it was actually lucky that October’s tornado struck without warning, otherwise people could have been trying to get into the tornado shelter when the tornado touched down.

The school the shelter is attached to, took a direct hit.

But it will be available this time, if need-be.

"We have sirens, we have our weather spotters ready to go be on the lookout tonight to see, if we are going to have storms, and if the sirens go off, then we will have the tornado shelter open and people will be able to come in,” he said.

We caught up with Harold Hillis, just hours after October’s tornado, when he was repairing shingles on his Tyronza home.

He was back at it again Tuesday.

"I've got it all pretty well sealed up,” Hillis said. “I'll check it over before this evening. You never know what's going to come, but i'll check it over again."

This time he was installing windows ahead of the projected overnight storms.

"The good lord blessed us to not get blowed away, so that's something to be thankful for,” Hillis said.

Prayers were a consistent theme in Tyronza Tuesday.

“We went to the store and got some stuff, so we are going to pray that it doesn't get very bad like it did last time,” said Kelly Lucas, resident.

Sheriff Kevin Molder told us on the law enforcement end, they're planning as usual. He said they will monitor the weather and make sure they have deputies available on standby for any type of severe outbreak.



