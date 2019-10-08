0 U of M student's convicted killer accepts offer of life without parole, taken off death row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mississippi man sentenced to death for the abduction and murder of a University of Memphis graduate student will be taken off Tennessee's death row.

Leonard Jasper ‘Sonny' Young was convicted of the 1999 stabbing death of Hillary Johnson.

According to a press release from Shelby County District Attorney General's office, Johnson was carjacked by Young on Nov. 20, 1999, near her Midtown apartment at McLean and Linden.

He stabbed her to death and hid her body in a remote wooded area off of Highway 64 near the Shelby/Fayette County line.

Young was arrested nine days later near Middleton in Hardeman County, and eventually confessed to the crime and led authorities to the student's body.

A jury convicted Young and sentenced him to death in 2002. The conviction was upheld on appeal, but the death sentence was vacated because his defense lawyers were found to be ineffective in the sentencing phase of the two-part trial. The defense put on no proof in either the guilt phase or the penalty phase.

Monday, young's sentence was changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Johnson's family approved the change rather than relive the case in a new sentencing hearing.

Young, now 74, agreed to the new sentence rather than a new hearing in which he would again face punishment of death, life without parole or life. His 72-year sentence for especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of property in the case will not change.

D.A. Amy Weirich told Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan the only reason the state agreed to the change of sentence was to honor the wishes of the victim's family.

Young, who had 13 prior felony convictions, will be taken off Tennessee's death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville and moved to general population status.



