UAW General Motors workers ratify contract, ending longest automotive strike in 50 years

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Workers wanted better wages, better healthcare, and job security. 

    General Motors shared this tweet on Friday afternoon: 

    UAW President Gary Jones said in a statement: 

    We are all so incredibly proud of UAW-GM members who captured the hearts and minds of a nation. Their sacrifice and courageous stand addressed the two-tier wages structure and permanent temporary worker classification that has plagued working class Americans.
    We want to once again thank our members’ families and their local communities for their outpouring of support. Our members not only joined together in solidarity but felt the support of their whole community throughout this important stand.

    The strike started in September and lasted for 40 days. 

    Nearly 150 workers in Memphis participated and even worked in shifts to cover both entrances to the GM distribution center. 

