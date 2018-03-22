0 Uber driver forced to be getaway driver in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for a man who used Uber for a reason it was never intended. He used the ridesharing service to drive him to and from a crime after he shot into a home.

The Uber driver was never in danger, but she was frightened.

"All I know is ten after two, I heard a bunch of gunshots," neighbor, Jeff Mitchell.

Trending stories:

Mitchell remembers Wednesday afternoon when he heard gunshots across the street.

"Pow, pow, pow, pow," remembered Mitchell.

Police said a gunman fired into a home on Oaken Bucket Street

The gunman used a very different method to drive in and out of the Cordova neighborhood.

"It doesn't make any sense to me," said Mitchell.

It frightened the Uber driver after the shots were fired. She waited until the gunman asked her to stop at an intersection on Germantown Road to use his phone.

Once he stepped out of the car, the driver took off and called police.

We went to the home where the shots were fired. No one came to the door.

The police reports state investigators found a plastic bag with marijuana, bullet casing on the ground and noticed the back door covered to hide bullet holes.

"He was definitely taking pictures of something on the ground, picking them up and putting them in the envelope he got from his truck," said Mitchell.

We emailed Memphis Police Department to find out if officers requested the information about the passenger from Uber. We also reached out to Uber. A spokesperson told us the company is operating with police to track down the suspect.

One member of the Homeowners Association told us the house where the shots were fired has been a problem for their community. He told us they have contacted an attorney to take the owners to environmental court.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.