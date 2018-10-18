Uber driver sexually assaulted after picking up man in Tennessee, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- An Uber passenger is accused of sexually assaulting his driver after being picked up in Tennessee.
Michael Hendershot, 47, was picked up by the Uber driver just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning from a bar in Nashville to go back to his residence.
Once Hendershot entered the vehicle he laid across the back seat of the car and began to touch the victim as she was driving, according to a police affidavit.
He started by touching the victims back, then under her arm.
The victim asked him to stop, but he continued until eventually touching her breast without her consent, police said.
The victim then demanded Hendershot to stop and he complied.
He is charged with sexual battery and lodged at the Davidson County jail.
