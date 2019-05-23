Uber Eats driver carjacked during pickup in Memphis, police say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Memphis police said an Uber Eats driver was carjacked during a pickup.
Nairobi Lyons was taken into custody nearly a month later after police said he pistol whipped an Uber Eats driver and took the victim’s 2014 Ford Mustang in April.
MPD said the driver was at Ballhoggerz Barbeque in the 1400 block of Airways Boulevard when the carjacking happened.
He was told to give up everything, including his wallet, cell phone and car keys.
FOX13 looked into crime statistics and learned that carjacking was one of 61 reported on during a previous story on May 3.
That number was down significantly from a year before.
Earlier in May, FOX13 spoke with the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission about that trend.
“At the same time, we’ve had a significant drop in the number of reported robberies,” said Bill Gibbons, with the commission. “About a 20 percent drop as compared to last year. We’ve also seen a 35 percent reduction in motor vehicle thefts. Pretty dramatic.”
Since that day, there have been 20 more carjackings. The total number of reported carjackings in Memphis in 2019 now sits at 81, according to MPD crime data.
