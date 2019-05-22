Uber Eats driver carjacked in Memphis, police say

Memphis police arrested a 19-year-old after detectives said he carjacked a delivery driver while he was picking up a order.
The attack happened at the end of April.
The victim was delivering for Uber Eats during the robbery.
According to police, the victim was putting food from Ball Hoggerz BBQ into his Ford Mustang when the suspect came up to him and hit him in the back of the head with a handgun.
The suspect, who police identify as Nairobi Lyons, said: "give me everything."
The victim gave up his wallet and cellphone. The suspect drove away in his car.
Lyons was arrested and charged with Carjacking and Employing a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}